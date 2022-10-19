Roy Garren and daughter Alexa are a father-daughter soapbox derby racing team. While Douglasville is home base for them, competitions are all over. Alexa got the racing bug years ago from her dad and has gone on to win some national competitions.
On Labor Day, Alexa competed in the NDR National Championships in Bowling Green, Ky. and won two national championships. At 14, she’s the youngest to win a title. She also had a third-place finish there in the “Super-stock” division. There are five divisions at the national level.
“There are three different leagues and she’s one of top competitors in the world,” according to dad, Roy Garren, who spoke by phone.
Every race also earns points based on your finish, Garren explained. With the most wins over the last two seasons Alexa has accumulated the most points over anyone in the world, he said.
Closer to home they’ve been competitors in Georgia Gravity Games, which have been on hiatus the last couple of years, but are due to return in 2023.
Georgia Gravity Games is a gravity-only car race competition sponsored by Google, Georgia Tech and the city of Douglasville. 2017 was their first time in the Gravity Games.
The gravity-only, single-eliminate car race serves to encourage students to use Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) methods to build and then race their own gravity-powered cars down a long slope on Church Street in downtown Douglasville.
In some emailed responses Alexa says she’s savoring her recent major victories.
“It feels so good and still pretty crazy to say I’ve won (three) national championships in a weekend,” she said.
But derby racing is year-round and events scattered over a range of destinations fill the calendar.
Roy and Alexa headed to New York for an event in early October, Roy said, where Alexa took first place in the Super Stock Division at the Jamestown Area Soap Box Derby. They have another race, the Invitational, on Thanksgiving weekend in Chattanooga.
Roy enjoys the building side and he says that Alexa could build a car but she has also absorbed a lot of other expertise.
“She’s more involved with the set-up and the tuning of the car, and as a driver she gets to feel what the track is doing, so we get to go back and talk about the set-ups, the tunes, weight placement, torques and everything else. We’ve gone to a couple of different race weekends with new tracks and we’ll go out for a couple of hours and try and figure out the best drive-lines and the best set-ups and then as she’s driving and feeling little nuisances in the track she’ll come back with feedback and we’ll tune the car accordingly, and she usually wins after that,” Garren said.
A car that the pair constructed for Alexa to pilot has been “the most dominate car in the country lately,” Garren said.
Roy runs Neighborhood Auto Detailers and Restoration, a one-man body shop in Douglasville. He’s done woodworking since he was a youngster. Racing runs in his family, Garren said, and Alexa is now part of a racing legacy.
“I come from a little bit of a derby-racing background,” Garren shared in a previous phone conversation. “I raced, my dad did, my grandparents; I went to the World Championship in 1982. I raced all over the country and had many victories.”
Garren has remained involved on the design and build side.
“I love working with my hands and building cars, that’s where I started and I just kept going,” he said.
Initially Garren thought he’d build a car for a boy, not wanting to force the sport on his daughter. Then, after Alexa saw the race, she fell in love with it and they built a car together. Now, all she wants to do is race, he says.
Most races are held over weekends and don’t require much time off from school for Alexa, Roy said, and the STEM aspect also counts for credit towards school. She’s attending high school in Kennesaw this year.
“I’ve been able to apply many things from derby to help with my school work. Attention to detail, a hard work ethic,” said Alexa.
While some races have a cut-off at age 21, there are certain competitions that have no age limit. Each division has a weight limit for the driver and car combined to make it fair. At Bowling Green Alexa defeated a 21-year old and another runner-up was 28.
“Since I’m a very competitive person, I really like racing and enjoy racing the fastest people and trying to beat them. I’m definitely going to try to stay in derby as long as I can,” she said.
Considering how long her dad’s been at it — that could be a long, long time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.