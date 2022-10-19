This is Douglas

Alexa Garren got her start in soap box racing with the Gravity Games in Douglasville a few years ago. She’s now winning races at the national level in cars that her father, Roy, builds.

Roy Garren and daughter Alexa are a father-daughter soapbox derby racing team. While Douglasville is home base for them, competitions are all over. Alexa got the racing bug years ago from her dad and has gone on to win some national competitions.

On Labor Day, Alexa competed in the NDR National Championships in Bowling Green, Ky. and won two national championships. At 14, she’s the youngest to win a title. She also had a third-place finish there in the “Super-stock” division. There are five divisions at the national level.

