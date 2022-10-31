A Douglasville father accused of assaulting a Douglas County School System commander and two other officers while attempting to pick up his son from an after-school program has been indicted.
Hendrix Adonigwe, 35, was arrested on Aug. 10 after he was denied a request to check his son out of Lithia Springs Elementary School’s after-school program because he didn’t have authorization from the child’s mother.
Adonigwe faces multiple charges after fighting with DCSS Police Chief Tracey Whaley, DCSS SRO Deonte Walker and Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Kendall Mack during the on-campus incident.
Adonigwe’s case was one of 27 criminal cases that an Oct. 21 county grand jury returned true bills of indictments.
Adonigwe began to use “profane language in a loud boisterous manner” towards school personnel in the main office, according to the arrest warrant.
Adonigwe continued once law enforcement arrived and even told Mack that he was going to “slice” him into “pieces” and ‘kick his (explicit)’ when he got out of jail.
He allegedly told Walker that he would ‘beat his (explicit)’ when confronted about the incident.
Walker sustained multiple abrasions to his right hand and was punched in the face when attempting to arrest Adonigwe, according to an arrest warrant.
Adonigwe remains in jail following the early August arrest.
Also, a 62-year-old Carrollton man who led police on a chase down Highway 5 after taking a little over $1,500 worth of merchandise from a nearby home improvement store was indicted.
Willie Turman was indicted on shoplifting charges after allegedly taking paint, trash bags, laundry detergent and power tools from the Douglas Boulevard Home Depot on Aug. 8.
He tried to flee arrest by going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Highway 5, an arrest warrant stated.
Turman was finally stopped at the Veterans Memorial Highway and John West Road intersection, according an arrest warrant.
Turman is also charged with driving while license suspended when Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered his Georgia license had been suspended since December of 1993.
Turman was granted a $20,000 on Oct. 24.
Here are 27 criminal cases indicted by the grand jury:
• Allen Anthony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Shanika Rabb, terroristic threats.
• Joseph Jones and Kathryn Parkerson, possession of a controlled substance.
• Russell Time and Heath Williams, theft by shoplifting.
• Sherman Martin, burglary in the second degree.
• Malik Hudson, aggravated battery.
• Phillip Marsh, aggravated assault.
• Alexis Morgan, crossing guard lines with drugs.
• Catrina Frisby, aggravated assault.
• Bennie Giles, aggravated assault family violence.
• Kristopher Moon, terroristic threats.
• Lindsay McCutchen, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Willie Turman, theft by shoplifting.
• Charles Calhoun, battery-family violence.
• Christopher Hetzel, habitual impaired driving.
• Dylan Meeks, theft by shoplifting.
• Dylan Meeks, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Robin Moyer-Ayers, trafficking meth or amphetamine.
• Andre Henderson, aggravated battery.
• Laura Sleight, serious injury by vehicle.
• Amanda Harbison, Cadence Harbison, and Elbert Patterson Jr., interference with custody.
• Richard Cuff, forgery first degree.
• Hendrix Adonigwe, obstruction of an officer
• David Martin, possession of a controlled substance.
• Vincent Middleton, interference with government property.
• Dale Drzewucki, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.
