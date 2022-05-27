A suspect in a Fayette County murder was arrested in Douglasville, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Steven Andre Beacham, 43, was taken into custody without incident, the FCSO in a press release.
Beacham is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Beacham is charged in a killing Wednesday at a home on Forrest Lake Drive in Fayetteville, according to the release.
FCSO said in the release that a call came in at 1:52 a.m. in reference to a verbal altercation at the residence in Fayetteville. When deputies arrived, they found the body of the victim — 38-year-old Jabrell Buggs of Atlanta — in the front yard. Buggs died from a suspected gunshot wound, according to the release.
The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department aided FCSO in locating the suspect.
