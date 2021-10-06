Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.