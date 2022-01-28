If voters send U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson back to Washington in this year’s elections, the dentist and former West Point mayor will represent the western two-thirds of Douglas County under new maps drawn by the Legislature as part of the reapportionment process.
District 13 U.S. Rep. David Scott, an Atlanta Democrat who currently represents the entire county, will still represent the eastern third of the county under the new maps.
With that in mind, Ferguson, the Republican incumbent in District 3, made a stop in Douglasville on Wednesday to meet with local officials and citizens.
Ferguson said he believes there will be a “real sense of cooperation between the local government and our office” because of mutual goals of job creation, job retention and workforce development.
“I think the part of it that made the conversation easy is that I was a mayor for four years,” Ferguson said. “When you get a bunch of local officials in the room that can speak the same language it’s helpful.”
During a meeting with the Sentinel editorial board, Ferguson said he stands by Gov. Brian Kemp in his Republican primary battle with former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump.
“Take out the conversation around the 2020 election for just a minute,” Ferguson said. “However people feel about that, if you look at the job that Governor Kemp’s done he’s done a great job as governor. 85,000 new jobs, cut the state income tax, big investments in transportation and education, just the things we’re talking about that are important to Douglas County are important to the state.
“He’s been an incredible advocate for small businesses. I think he’s done a fine job as governor. And I don’t think that replacing him just because he wasn’t mad enough about President Trump being reelected I don’t think is reason to replace the governor. So I think what you’re going to find is Republicans in Georgia are going to look at the job that he’s done, the conservative stances that he’s had, and I think they’re going to elect Brian Kemp in the primary to be our nominee in the general. And I think overwhelmingly if you look at where the electorate is right now, I think Brian Kemp gets reelected as our governor.”
Ferguson blamed President Joe Biden for the Ukraine crisis, economic uncertainty, the lack of affordable housing and increases in crime.
RUSSIAN THREAT TO UKRAINE
Ferguson called the Russian aggression toward Ukraine “another failure and another crisis that’s been created by the Biden Administration.”
Ferguson said since being sworn in last January, Biden “has taken significant steps to placate” Russian President Vladimir Putin. He called out Biden for showing his hand by announcing the U.S. would push economic sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine.
“President Biden has said we’re not going to get involved in this, there will just be sanctions,” Ferguson said. “But if you’re a military leader the last thing you do is tell your enemy what you will and won’t do. That’s nuts. We’ve set up the scenario where Putin has had absolutely no pushback and he is moving to do what he has always wanted to do, which is take another country and incorporate it back into the old Soviet Union. So the failures of this began almost since (Biden) was sworn in.”
Ferguson added: “Going forward, look, Americans are very weary of sending our young men and women into foreign lands to start another war. OK. I think there’s actually great resistance to that right now. But we have to be able to stand with our NATO allies because in the end we do in fact have to stand against communism and the horrors that brings. And that is exactly what Putin and the Chinese ultimately would like to see America succumb to. So we had better have a very strong response in conjunction with our allies. We better be doing things that we’re willing to break the Russian economy by excluding them from the international banking system. And we better cut off technology to them. The very thing that we need to run everything that we’re doing right now — these semiconductor chips — we need to be working together with our allies and our partners around the world to ensure that not a single chip is ever shipped to Russia. At some point we have to break them and the preference is to do it without firing a shot.”
ECONOMIC INSECURITY
On the mood of average Georgians heading into the midterm elections, he said many people are “very insecure about the economy.” He pointed to a front page story in Tuesday’s Sentinel about two suspects being indicted for murders in Douglas County last year.
“That’s a direct function of the border crisis, the crime crisis, the criminal justice crisis, all created by the Biden Administration,” he said.
Asked to elaborate on why the president and not other officials such as the governor or local elected officials should be blamed for crime, Ferguson said “it starts at the top.”
“I think it starts at the administration,” he said. “And when you see an administration — you have to remember, look at the positions the vice president took during the campaign. OK. You look at the position the attorney general has taken. Look at the things that are coming down that are enabling local district attorneys. Local officials — the mayor here and the county commission chair here — can’t help that somebody, the two fellas that were on the front page of the paper. I’ve met with the mayor and the chairwoman of the commission, they can’t control that. But the boldness of the criminals right now, they don’t fear prosecution, they don’t fear jail time, they don’t fear punishment and that is being percolated down strictly from the Biden Administration.”
HOUSING AFFORDABILITY
On the housing affordability crisis, Ferguson blamed Biden, pointing to inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages and rising interest rates.
“The question should not be what should we do to subsidize that housing, the question should be what should we be doing to revive the economy and grow wages in a very natural way because of increased productivity and profitability within the business sector in much the way we saw happening in late 2017, ‘18 and ‘19 going into the pandemic,” Ferguson said.
INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE
On the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law by Biden late last year, Ferguson said he voted against the measure for several reasons.
He said that about half of the money in the package was going to be in the surface transportation bill regardless and that “the rest of that bill really did not make as much investment in hard infrastructure.”
“A lot of it was in green energy and those types of investments,” Ferguson said. “Look, there’s a whole other conversation to have regarding energy production, energy efficiency and energy affordability and energy poverty right now. But we still have got to get the roads built, we’ve got to get the infrastructure in there, especially in a growing county that’s dynamic like Douglas. You need to be forward thinking. That’s where making sure Congressman Scott and I are working together is going to be important when those projects come up and funding opportunities are available.”
Ferguson added that House Republicans “never got to have a say in the bill.” And he stressed the need to address expanding broadband to rural parts of the state.
“We’ve got way too many of our families in Georgia that live without connectivity, and we saw the problems during the pandemic on disparity in education and healthcare because people can’t connect,” he said. “And you cannot have economic viability in a 21st century economy if you don’t have connectivity.”
REPRESENTING A DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTY
Asked about representing a county that has voted overwhelmingly Democratic in recent years, Ferguson said it’s nothing new to him, pointing out that he and Scott currently split Henry County and that he splits Muscogee County around Columbus with Democrat Sanford Bishop.
“I’ve got a really good relationship with David Scott,” he said. “We already work together well. I think it’s a positive. I think it will be really good for the county to have two members representing them. David and I can come in and issues that affect the local government here, we can come at it from different angles to accomplish what we need to in the county.”
IMPORTANT LOCAL ISSUES
On specific issues local leaders asked him to work on, Ferguson said transportation and workforce development are important to him and leaders in Douglas County. He noted that he worked with Elevate Douglas Vice President Breezy Straton a few years ago on the Jobs Act which he said, for instance, allows students to use Pell Grant money for certifications to get jobs in high-demand fields like HVAC, plumbing and carpentry.
“You want your hometown folks to get the good jobs that are being created and we’ve got to make sure that they’re educated,” Ferguson said. “From my standpoint it’s about allowing flexibility at the high school level, making sure that you’re creating pathways for students to find success in a variety of ways, whether it’s going directly into the workforce, expanding work-based learning, making strategic investments in our community colleges, technical college system, those things are really important.”
SMALL BUSINESSES
On helping small businesses succeed, he said Congress needs to make sure provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that “leveled the playing field between small businesses and larger corporations” are extended so that “small businesses maintain that competitive advantage.” And he said that small businesses are dealing with inflation, labor and supply shortages, and regulations from the federal government.
“I’m very worried that the provisions we’re seeing coming from the administration and from the leadership in the House right now favors very much bigger businesses over smaller businesses and we’re going to have to fight to continue to make sure we’ve got a level playing field,” he said.
Asked for his message to Douglas County, Ferguson said: “I look forward to serving them in Congress. We take a very pragmatic view of how to solve these problems at the local level. It’s collaborative in many cases, and I look forward to being a part of the success of this county.”
