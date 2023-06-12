In a display of community spirit and leadership, 15-year-old Andrew Fievet, a Senior Patrol Leader (SPL) with Boy Scout Troop 900, recently used his Eagle Scout project to enhance Deer Lick Park by constructing two new benches and renovating the gazebo.
Fievet’s dedication to improving his community has not gone unnoticed, drawing praise from both the residents and park officials.
Chad Griffin, the assistant director of Douglas County Parks and Recreation, expressed his appreciation for the Fievet family's involvement and the Eagle Scout project.
"I have known the Fievet family for several years from working in the community, and we actually go to church together," said Griffin. "Joseph, Andrew's father, approached me about an Eagle Scout project that he needed to accomplish. I immediately thought of Deer Lick and the gazebo located at the park."
The project consisted of pressure washing, painting, and re-skirting the gazebo, in addition to the installation of two new benches. The gazebo, a popular spot for wedding photos, picnics, and relaxation, had been showing signs of wear and tear. Fievet’s efforts have not only revitalized the structure but also improved the overall aesthetics of the park, Griffin said.
Griffin said Douglas County Parks and Recreation has long enjoyed a positive relationship with Scout groups.
"We are always thrilled when they request to do a project,” he said. “We look forward to working closely with another Eagle Scout who is working on updating Dog River trails and another scout group that will be helping out at Clinton Park in the near future. Again, we are so thankful for the scouts in this community."
During a phone interview, Fievet shared his motivations behind taking on this project.
"I wanted to help out the community," he explained. As the Senior Patrol Leader, Fievet took charge of leading the Scout meetings and organizing the project. Through this experience, he said he developed valuable leadership skills that will benefit him and his troop in future endeavors.
Fievet reached out to the park authorities to seek permission to undertake the project, demonstrating his respect for the beneficiaries of his efforts. He said his parents generously provided the necessary funds to make the project a reality, highlighting the strong support system behind his accomplishments.
The project presented some challenges for Fievet and his troop. The most significant hurdle was maintaining focus during the painting phase, he said. However, they persevered, using environmentally friendly paint to ensure the sustainability of the project. Adapting to unforeseen weather conditions also posed a challenge, causing the team to adjust their timeline and extend the project's completion date, Fievet said.
Reflecting on his experience, Fievet offered advice to fellow scouts considering similar initiatives.
"Keep going, don't wait," he advised. "You don't have all the time in the world. There are things that need to get done as quickly as [possible] and you cannot take too long doing it."
