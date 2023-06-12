Scout

In a display of community spirit and leadership, 15-year-old Andrew Fievet, a Senior Patrol Leader (SPL) with Boy Scout Troop 900, recently used his Eagle Scout project to enhance Deer Lick Park by constructing two new benches and renovating the gazebo.

Fievet’s dedication to improving his community has not gone unnoticed, drawing praise from both the residents and park officials.