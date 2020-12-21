A fight between two women led to gunfire at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Saturday.
Douglasville Police said in a tweet just after 4 p.m. that video revealed the incident was a physical fight between two females that led to a firearm being discharged.
The incident took place near the security entrance and food court. That entrance was blocked off for a time Saturday while police investigated.
Both women fled the mall immediately after the gun was fired, police said. No other people were involved in the fight and no one was injured by the gunshot, police said.
One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries from a fall during the ensuing chaos, according to police. No other details were provided about the person or the extent of their injuries.
Several people in the mall at the time of the shooting posted on social media that they were hunkered down in stores. Others reported fleeing the mall as fast as they could.
“Please pray guys,” one post read.
On Sunday, the Douglasville Police Department announced it was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Those with info or video which might help police ID the suspects are asked to contact Detective Michael Jetmore at jetmorem@douglasvillega.gov or 678-293-1725. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at http://bit.ly/3nFHigO.
