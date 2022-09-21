Saturday, Sept. 3, started as a day for watching movies at the low price of three dollars. It ended in chaos when 911 calls flooded law enforcement agencies with reports of people fighting inside and outside of Arbor Place Mall.
To date, 19 juveniles — ranging in age from 12 to 17 — and one adult, have been arrested on charges that include disorderly conduct, affray, and simple battery. Nine have been additionally charged with violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act, according to the investigation.
Some were detained, and some were not, according to DPD Chief Gary Sparks. Based on age, he said some would be turned over to the Douglas County Juvenile Court. He credited the department’s Special Ops Unit for its initial and ongoing investigation.
Investigators are continuing to review videos of the incident and attempting to identify those involved and say more arrests will be made based on the identifications.
Arriving on scene, Douglasville Police Department officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office described a tumultuous crowd of as many as 200 people, mostly juveniles, running around screaming while others were fighting. Only minor injuries, such as scrapes and bruising, were reported because of the fighting.
It is believed that the movie event, dubbed National Cinema Day, led to the large crowd of juveniles, many of whom were there without parental supervision, according to a DPD official. There is speculation that the fights started out as fake fights for a TikTok video that turned into real fights.
Sparks said he is not amused by the lack of parental supervision and responsibility that he said increasingly plays into situations like this.
At a press conference Tuesday at the Douglasville Police Department, Sparks spoke in an impassioned voice to them, reminding parents that they “have an active duty to ensure that their kids are properly trained.”
“The mall is not a place to train your kids,” he said, citing Proverbs 22:6, which instructs parents to “train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Sparks also talked about gang mentally, defined what state law constitutes as a gang and implored parents to be “nosy.”
“Check their bedrooms, see what kind of literature they are reading, see who their friends are, monitor their social media pages,” he said. “It’s time to be nosy and not your kid’s friend.”
The Douglasville Police Department routinely monitors known criminal street gangs operating in the city and county.
The police department also monitors groups which are not criminal street gangs by law but are dangerously close to becoming street gangs because of some of the activities they engage in on social media, in local schools, at the mall, in parks, on streets, and in neighborhoods.
In the simplest wording, in the State of Georgia, a criminal street gang is a group of three or more persons that share a common group identifier whose members engage in criminal gang activity.
Sparks called each gang out by name and told them DPD is coming for them.
Flanked by Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds; District Attorney Dalia Racine; Douglas County School System Police Chief Tracey Whaley; Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson; Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Terry Miller, and Councilman Sam Davis, Sparks called the group a unified body committed to keeping the city and county safe.
Sparks and Pounds touted programs their departments offer to help keep youths on a successful path.
Sparks encouraged parents to enroll their children in programs such as the 15-year-old Youth Against Violence Program, which mentors and educates kids ages 14-20.
“We feed them food and we feed them knowledge, with love,” Sparks said.
As parents themselves, they spoke on the impact of parental guidance and, like Sparks, cautioned that those who commit a crime will be prosecuted.
Robinson, a mother of three young adults, reported that the mall expected some 1,500 people, but was informed by mall officials that approximately 3,900 came that day. She has asked mall officials to let law enforcement know when they have events that may have extra visitors.
The mall ended up closing early as a result, which had a direct economic impact not only on the mall and its employees, but also to the City of Douglasville, officials said.
Many mall employees sheltered in fear of violence which reportedly included shouts that someone had a gun and was shooting.
There was no evidence of a shooting, and it has become more and more common for teens to yell comments about guns and shootings while recording on social media to instigate a reaction in crowds, and subsequently increase hits on social media pages, officials said.
“The mall is open, and you are welcome to Douglasville, but do not come here to break the laws,” Robinson said, a sentiment that was echoed by each speaker.
