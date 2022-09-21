Saturday, Sept. 3, started as a day for watching movies at the low price of three dollars. It ended in chaos when 911 calls flooded law enforcement agencies with reports of people fighting inside and outside of Arbor Place Mall.

To date, 19 juveniles — ranging in age from 12 to 17 — and one adult, have been arrested on charges that include disorderly conduct, affray, and simple battery. Nine have been additionally charged with violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act, according to the investigation.

