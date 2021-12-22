A film production complex is planned for the east side of Douglas County within the new Lee Road Tax Allocation District.
The county Planning and Zoning Board on Dec. 14 approved rezoning about 40 acres near the Walgreens on Highway 92 at the intersection with Lee Road from R-LD (residential low density) to C-H (heavy commercial) for the film studio.
Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County, said Holder Properties is developing the film and TV production complex.
Pumphrey said there are still some other steps in the process, but he called the rezoning a “major milestone.”
“We anticipate groundbreaking on the studio in the spring,” Pumphrey said. “And we’re looking at an 18 to 24 month build.”
Pumphrey said he couldn’t release any other details about the studio due to a confidentiality agreement.
County documents show the proposed development at 431,500 square feet, including 197,000 square feet for multi-use production, 88,000 square feet of “support spaces,” 72,000 square feet of warehouse/storage space, 64,500 square feet for dedicated office functions and 10,000 square feet for food services.
The project is within the Lee Road TAD, which covers more than 1,920 acres in unincorporated Douglas County, generally located to the south of Interstate 20 between the City of Douglasville and Sweetwater Creek State Park.
The Board of Commissioners approved the Lee Road TAD in November and the Board of Education gave its consent in early December. Pumphrey said the county is in the process of filing paperwork with the state Department of Revenue so that the TAD is certified effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The property where the film studio will be built is currently a wooded site that is being sold by the Richardson and Howell families, Pumphrey said.
Pumphrey said the “core” of the Lee Road TAD is at the intersection of Lee Road and Highway 92.
An October 2021 draft report on the TAD on the Elevate Douglas website notes plans to “transform” the area into an “intensive mixed-use activity center featuring substantially increased density, walkable streets, diverse housing options, access to retail and commercial services and employment.”
To reinforce and support that vision, the report notes the county plans to locate its new administrative complex and other public amenities in the same area.
TADs have been in Georgia since 1985, when the General Assembly passed the Redevelopment Powers Law. Douglas County voters last year authorized the county to create such districts.
The Redevelopment Powers Law allows local governments to sell bonds to finance infrastructure and other redevelopment costs within a specially defined area. The bonds are secured by a tax allocation increment which is the increase in the property tax revenues resulting from occurring redevelopment activities.
As public improvements and private investment take place in a TAD, the taxable value of property increases. The county would then collect those revenues, putting the increase due to the new investment into a special fund, to pay off bonds or loans that financed the public improvements in the district.
Pumphrey said the Lee Road TAD is in an area that will benefit from the tax allocation district.
“That part of town has really kind of suffered from lack of new investment overall,” he said. “You’ve got the Tractor Supply that’s come in and the QuikTrip and the fast food restaurants. But from a housing standpoint you don’t have a lot of new investment in there. The per acre property value is substantially low. The income levels have been low, and so it meets all the criteria to allow for that to be a TAD district.”
The city of Douglasville is using a TAD to help pay for the new town green project. And the city of Villa Rica is using a TAD for development in the Mirror Lake area.
