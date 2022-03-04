FINAL FOUR BOUND: New Manchester's girls take on Forest Park in semifinals Saturday

The New Manchester Jaguars girls basketball team will take a 126-mile trip into history this weekend.
New Manchester will make the two hour drive south to Fort Valley State University to play in its first-ever state semifinals game.
The Jaguars will take on powerhouse Forest Park on Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A semifinals.
New Manchester defeated Hiram on the road Wednesday evening to advance in the state playoffs.
“Before the game, we talked about making history,” New Manchester coach Vincent Parks said. “I’m so proud of these girls. I can’t say enough about this group. Since the region tournament, they have bought into what we are trying to do.”
Parks has praised his team for its defense during the last three state tournament wins.
“We have executed, especially on the defensive end,” he said.
While this is New Manchester’s first semifinals appearance, Forest Park is in the semis for the sixth straight season. The Panthers were runner-up last season and won the Class 6A title in 2020.
During their run to the title two seasons ago, Forest Park defeated Douglas County High in the semifinals on its home court.
Forest Park has been to the semifinals eight times since 2010 under current coach Steven Cole.
Forest Park comes into the game as the Region 3-5A runner-up and has a 21-6 record.
The Panthers are 4-2 playing at neutral sites this season.
“Of course they are well coached and have some good players,” Parks said. “I think we match up pretty well with them.”
New Manchester is led by its seniors, especially region Player of the Year Kharyssa Richardson, who leads the team in scoring and rebounds.
The biggest concern for the team coming into the season was inexperience among its reserves.
“The bench was definitely a concern with one or two juniors, and the rest were freshmen and sophomores,” Parks said. “They have responded to do an excellent job."
New Manchester is the last local team standing. Chapel Hill's boys lost their state quarterfinals matchup with Tri-Cities in overtime Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.