Frank Winn of Winn 3 Charitable Fund presents Lisa Montgomery with the keys to her new Habitat home in Veterans Place in Douglasville. Montgomery, along with sponsor volunteers, spent nine weeks building her home.

 Habitat for Humanity/Special

Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently dedicated the eighth and final home in Veterans Place, the all-Veteran Habitat neighborhood in Douglasville.

The final homeowner is Lisa Montgomery, a partially disabled, retired veteran of the U.S. Navy. She has one daughter, Serenity, who is 10 years old, and a grown son, Jawan, who is 23 years old.

