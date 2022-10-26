Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently dedicated the eighth and final home in Veterans Place, the all-Veteran Habitat neighborhood in Douglasville.
The final homeowner is Lisa Montgomery, a partially disabled, retired veteran of the U.S. Navy. She has one daughter, Serenity, who is 10 years old, and a grown son, Jawan, who is 23 years old.
“Building a Habitat home for me and my family would mean the world to me,” Montgomery said. “I grew up in the foster care system, so I never had a permanent place to call home.”
“Family dinner every Sunday is something we do, and I look forward to having those dinners in my own home with my family,” she added.
House sponsors include the Winn 3 Charitable Fund and Alexander High School. Frank Winn was on hand Oct. 15 to present Montgomery with the keys to her new home.
Additional contributors and volunteers include Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC), MASCO, Frank Moran, LineTec Services, Bills Backers of Atlanta, Modern Woodmen and the Knights of Columbus.
Veterans Place is located on four acres, which Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta purchased in 2016 from the Douglas County Housing Authority. Out of the 1,100 Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide, this is one of three all-veteran communities in the country.
Four homes in Veterans Place homes were funded through a $600,000 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) Grant to the City of Douglasville, through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. City leaders completed the three-year Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program which offers communities collaboration and technical assistance related to housing and community development to receive this funding.
To commemorate the completion of this special neighborhood, Habitat is also hosting a “Tie the Yellow Ribbon ceremony” on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and local officials will join us to salute all the sponsors who made this community possible, and the homeowners who served our country.
— Special to The Sentinel
