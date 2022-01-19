Fire crews work two hazardous accidents

Douglas County emergency responders had to deal with two separate potentially hazardous situations Wednesday afternoon.
Alexander High was evacuated because of a broken gas line caused by a construction crew.
Alexander Principal Chris Small alerted parents about the situation and students and staff were moved to the school’s stadium.
The stadium is located across from the student parking lot.
Atlanta Gas Light secured the break and students were allowed back in the building for dismissal of the school day around 3:50 p.m., according a message from Small.
On the other side of the county, firefighters were dispatched to Riverside Parkway where a tractor-trailer overturned at around 2 p.m.
Fire officials say the truck was carrying 55-gallon containers of Chlorobenzotriflouride, which spilled into a ditch area off the road.
Riverside Parkway was closed in both directions near North River Road in Lithia Springs.
Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said not one was injured at either incident.
Construction crews are working on a new performing arts building on the Alexander campus.
The building is being built adjacent to the main building.
Rick Martin, the county’s communications director, said the cleanup from the overturned truck on Riverside was expected to take several hours. Martin said no injuries had been reported, and that no homes or businesses in the area had to be evacuated.
