DOUNWS-03-18-23 FIRE GRANT

Douglas County Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen said that a new $9 million federal grant will allow the county to hire 46 new firefighters.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to accept a $9 million grant from FEMA to help fund salaries for new firefighters.

During its March 7 legislative meeting, the BOC voted unanimously to accept a $9,655,690 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the federal government.

