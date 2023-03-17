The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to accept a $9 million grant from FEMA to help fund salaries for new firefighters.
During its March 7 legislative meeting, the BOC voted unanimously to accept a $9,655,690 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the federal government.
The funds will be used over a three-year period to add an additional 46 firefighters, including some for the new Station No. 9 in Lithia Springs that is expected to open next year.
The grant from FEMA requires no match from the county.
“This is really good for us,” said District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez, chair of the public safety committee. “I’m proud that our fire department was able to go out and get this grant.”
The SAFER grant runs from August of 2023 through August of 2026, according to Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart-Stanley.
The fire department currently has a $20 million operating budget.
Stewart-Stanley said the SAFER grant funding will not negatively affect the county’s budget in coming years because they have already factored in the operating cost for the new station.
“It will have minimal budget impact,” Stewart-Stanley said.
The grant funds are earmarked for newly hired firefighters, not for trucks or equipment. The funds can not be used for raises.
“The acceptance of the SAFER grant will enable Douglas County firefighters to respond to emergencies more efficiently,” Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen said. “Our ultimate goal of having the SAFER grant is to fully enhance our ability by complying with the staffing, response, and operational standards that are established by the National Fire Protection Association.”
