Fire department gets new truck with 107-foot ladder

The Douglas County Fire Department made another upgrade to its fleet this week.
A new ladder fire truck
arrived at headquarters on
Monday and will soon be put
into operation.
The truck has a 107-foot ladder and replaces a 1998 truck.
Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette
said the new truck will operate
out of the department’s Lithia Springs station once it gets
some additional equipment and passes a final inspection.
“This will help us access tall apartment buildings and other industrial buildings in the area,” Jolivette said.
He called the $1.1 million truck
a “much needed upgrade” from
the 1998 model.
“It’s a big help to the
department,” Jolivette said. “We were spending a lot of money
on repairs for the other truck.
In the long run, this will help our budget.”
The county used SPLOST money to make the truck purchase.
Jolivette said the truck should be in operation in the next two to three weeks.
He said they plan a wet down
and push in ceremony next month for the truck.
A Wet Down Ceremony is a long-standing tradition where firefighters commission a new
fire truck by spraying it with
water, drying it, and then pushing
it into its new home.
The historical ceremony represents when firefighters
had to wet down the horses used
to pull fire engines and push the steam fire engines back into the
fire station bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.