Fire department gets new truck with 107-foot ladder

The Douglas County Fire Department has received its new $1.1 million ladder truck. The truck, which has a 107-foot ladder, will operate out of the Lithia Springs fire station.

 Douglas County Fire/EMT Department/Special

The Douglas County Fire Department made another upgrade to its fleet this week.

A new ladder fire truck

arrived at headquarters on

Monday and will soon be put

into operation.

The truck has a 107-foot ladder and replaces a 1998 truck.

Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette

said the new truck will operate

out of the department’s Lithia Springs station once it gets

some additional equipment and passes a final inspection.

“This will help us access tall apartment buildings and other industrial buildings in the area,” Jolivette said.

He called the $1.1 million truck

a “much needed upgrade” from

the 1998 model.

“It’s a big help to the

department,” Jolivette said. “We were spending a lot of money

on repairs for the other truck.

In the long run, this will help our budget.”

The county used SPLOST money to make the truck purchase.

Jolivette said the truck should be in operation in the next two to three weeks.

He said they plan a wet down

and push in ceremony next month for the truck.

A Wet Down Ceremony is a long-standing tradition where firefighters commission a new

fire truck by spraying it with

water, drying it, and then pushing

it into its new home.

The historical ceremony represents when firefighters

had to wet down the horses used

to pull fire engines and push the steam fire engines back into the

fire station bay

