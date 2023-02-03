Members of the Douglas County Fire/EMS Department are in mourning after hearing the news of the passing of one of their own retired firefighters, James Arthur Ball, affectionately known as “Jimmy.” Ball died on Jan. 12.
“Jimmy was assigned to Squad 10 for as long as many of the veteran Douglas County firefighters can remember, and even before that as well,” said Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette. “Jimmy was a known statewide Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) instructor and there are untold numbers of firefighters that benefited from his knowledge and expertise during his tenure.”
Travis Major, who has been fighting fires for 27 years and currently serves as a captain at Station 10 for the Douglas County Fire/EMS Department, met Ball when he was 18 years old.
“Jimmy was a mentor and I learned so much by being on his squad,” Major said. “His expertise allowed him to be one of the best extrication experts, who could take apart a vehicle with his hands quicker than someone could take (it) apart with equipment. Jimmy was special.”
Ball retired in 2012 and was presented with a plaque that his daughter Leslie Giannon keeps dear to her heart.
Douglas County recognized Ball with a retirement plaque in honor of 37 years of outstanding service. The plaque states, “The difference between success and failure is often determined by one’s dedication. Your undying commitment to the Douglas County Fire Department and the Citizens of Douglas County has earned you our highest esteem.”
A celebration of life for Ball will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Villa Rica Church of Christ, 515 Dallas Highway, Villa Rica, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.