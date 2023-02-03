Members of the Douglas County Fire/EMS Department are in mourning after hearing the news of the passing of one of their own retired firefighters, James Arthur Ball, affectionately known as “Jimmy.” Ball died on Jan. 12.

“Jimmy was assigned to Squad 10 for as long as many of the veteran Douglas County firefighters can remember, and even before that as well,” said Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette. “Jimmy was a known statewide Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) instructor and there are untold numbers of firefighters that benefited from his knowledge and expertise during his tenure.”

