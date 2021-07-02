Fire department purchasing four quick response vehicles

The Douglas County Fire/EMS Department is purchasing four Quick Response Vehicles to add to its fleet of emergency vehicles.
The Board of Commissioners recently approved the request from Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette request for the four vehicles.
Each Quick Response Vehicle has a $60,000 a piece price tag, which includes lights, sirens and life-saving medical equipment.
The Quick Response Vehicles will be manned by paramedics.
“These will allow us to cover more area without sending out one of our trucks,” Jolivette said. “These Quick Response Vehicles will carry all lifesaving type equipment. It will help us respond more quickly to more serious injuries.”
Quick Response Vehicles are essentially Ford F-150 pickup trucks with a camper top that is fully equipped for emergency situations.
“It is a model that serious fire departments are now adopting,” Jolivette said. “I feel this will lower our response time to emergencies. It is all about protecting the citizens of Douglas County.”
Jolivette said the department will be able to keep their larger trucks in their zones and be ready to respond to other calls.
The new equipment is part of Jolivette’s restructuring of the department since he was named chief in January.
According to Lt. Staci Farmer, the first Quick Response Vehicles should be ready for service in September.
Farmer said the department is looking to put two in service this year and two more in 2022.
“It will help those that are very sick and need immediate help,” she said.
“The Board of Commissioners’ approval of four Quick Response Vehicles is a two-fold gain for the citizens,” Jolivette said. “It reduces our response times and will improve our budget costs and will also improve our public protection classification ratings.”
The Quick Response Vehicles will be purchased using 2016 SPLOST funds.
