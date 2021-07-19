Fire department reads and share fire safety tips with community youths

Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.