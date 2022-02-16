Fire/EMT handle record number of call in 2021

The Douglas County Fire/EMS set a record for the number of service calls it handle last year.
Data released by the department shows that it had 21,434 calls for service in 2021, the first year that Chief Roderick Jolivette took over the department.
About 70% of the calls were for Emergency Medical Services, according to the released data.
“Things could have been a lot worst, but the citizens helped us out by masking up and getting their shots,” Jolivette said. “With the pandemic, we had a lot of calls. Most of the calls were non-life threatening calls.”
In 2020, the department handled 19,564 calls with 70% (13,555) being for EMS service.
The department handled 18,767 calls for service in 2019, with 70% (13,241) for EMS calls.
Last year, the department responded to 215 adult cardiac arrests and nine pediatric cardiac arrests calls.
There were 22 adult and three children respiratory arrests calls.
In 2021, the department responded to 47 calls of heart attacks.
The department responded to a total of 199 trauma patients with injuries requiring transportation to a trauma center.
The report shows that 55% of the overall calls that patients were transported to the emergency room.
The majority of the patients were transported to Wellstar Douglas Hospital. There were 7,444 patients, about 55% of them, transported to the local hospital.
WellStar Cobb Hospital had the next highest number of transports with 17% (1,904) patients to that facility.
Data shows that 268 patients or 3.36% of them were transported outside of the department’s referral area hospitals.
Jolivette said the department is looking to cut its response time to calls. He said some of the problem was because of overcrowding at the hospitals.
Jolivette said they met with hospital officials and agreed to allow one unit at the hospital to take care of three patients in non-life threatening situations.
“It was a real concern in getting our units back to answering calls,” Jolivette said.
The department waiting in excess of 30 minutes to turn over patient care to the hospital 3,171 times. The number was 2,685 in 2020, giving them an 18% increase.
In addition, 997 calls had a turnaround time of over an hour last year as compared to 399 in 2020, which added to an 149% increase.
Jolivette said he is confident those numbers will down trend with a new response model and the addition of more personnel.
After Friday’s graduation of more EMT personnel, the department will be only down 20 positions.
Personnel shortages are something that has effected the major of Fire/EMT departments nationwide.
To combat the problem, Douglas County is offering incentives to attract more personnel.
“We think we have a good model in place that will help recruit personnel,” Jolivette said. “We have some plans in place that will get us a good jump on solving the shortage. Our guys out there did a great job despite all the circumstances they have faced.”
Board of Commissioners chair Romona Jackson Jones agreed.
“It was a commitment from the staff to go above and beyond,” Jones said. “COVID has put a stress on us. We are resilient. We are still provided quality care to the citizens.”
