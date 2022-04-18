A fired HVAC tech is accused of trying to get over $600 worth of equipment from a supplier by using fake invoices from his previous employer.
Devin Dailey, 36, was charged with theft by deception by impersonating a Coolray employee to invoice Johnstone Supply for a $658.48 vacuum pump, according to an arrest warrant.
On Aug. 6, 2021, a month after he was fired from Coolray, Dailey wore a company shirt from the Marietta-based HVAC company and used an invoice to obtain the equipment from a Thornton Road supply company, the arrest warrant stated.
According to the arrest warrant, Dailey was terminated by Coolray in July 2021.
Dailey was arrested on April 5, and was granted a $3,000 bond. He was transported to the Cobb County jail and released on a $1,500 bond.
There was also a theft by deception warrant on Dailey in Cobb County for doing the same thing at the Johnstone Supply location at Kingston Court in Marietta.
While impersonating a Coolray employee on Aug. 16, he invoiced two purchases to the company for $985 worth of supplies, according to a warrant in Cobb County.
Dailey was captured on surveillance video and management at Coolray identified him as a former employee, according to the warrant.
