Firefighters battle Winston fire for seven hours

Douglas County firefighters battle a Post Road property fire for seven and half hours.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette commended the Winston community for supporting firefighters as they battled for nearly eight hours to contain a property fire.

When firefighters arrived at 7192 Post Road around 7:28 p.m. last Thursday, they found a three-car garage, several outbuildings, numerous storage trailers and sheds engulfed in flames.

