Fireworks and other Fourth of July events have returned to west Georgia.
After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the city of Douglasville will put on its annual fireworks show on Sunday.
The fireworks will start at dusk Sunday, July 4, from West Pines Golf Course and will be viewable from surrounding areas, including the Arbor Place Mall parking lot.
In addition, Douglasville will host a Fourth of July Shoebox Parade that can be viewed live at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Facebook page. Shoebox floats created by local residents, businesses and others will be featured.
The city canceled its regular Independence Day Parade downtown for a second straight year due to COVID-19.
First Presbyterian Church on Campbellton Street will hold its 4th Fest on July 4 starting at 7 p.m. There will be live bands, games, food and a view of the city’s fireworks show.
According to the church’s website, there will be a bounce house for kids.
Surrounding areas in west Georgia will also offer some holiday celebrations.
Villa Rica is expecting a large gathering at its fireworks on Saturday. It will take place the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex, better known as the V-Plex, at 1605 Highway 61.
The city estimates 15,000 people will attend the 15th annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza.
This means parking on site will be limited. VIP parking passes can be purchased while supply lasts for $10 at Gold Dust Park. There are also several large parking areas in the vicinity of the V-Plex.
Villa Rica’s fireworks show will be held rain or shine on July 3. The show itself is free, but there will be vendors on site selling food or charging fees for other activities.
The show will also feature two nostalgia bands, Common Rarity, which covers the songs of Billy Idol, Poison, Van Halen, Guns N Roses, Journey, and other power bands of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Monsters of Yacht covers the hits of the 70s and 80s.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with the singing of the national anthem by Jelinda Hill, a performer from Villa Rica.
Common Rarity will begin their performance at 5:15 p.m. Then, at 7 p.m., the headlining act, Monsters of Yacht, will take the stage.
The fireworks display will begin as soon as it gets dark. Sunset for July 3 will be 8:54 p.m. Weather forecasters on Wednesday were calling for a partly cloudy day on Saturday, but mostly clear skies at night. According to The Weather Channel, there is only a 10% chance of rain on Saturday night, with temperatures getting down to 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
The fireworks will be conducted by East Coast Pyrotechnics which produces hundreds of fireworks shows annually.
While the fireworks show and concert are free, there will be other events and activities that will be available for small fees.
These include helicopter rides for $30.00 from 4-9 p.m.; rock wall $5; carnival bungee jumping $8.00; carnival water rollers $8.00; hang for 100.00 seconds, $10; duck pond $5-$10; caricature artist, face painting, and inflatable slides are available from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Ticket prices for these activities range by vendor from $10-$20.00.
Villa Rican Editor Ken Denney contributed to this report.
