Fite a 'pioneer' in Douglas, dies at age 90

Bill “Sarge” Fite, a Marine Corps veteran who served 26 years as director of Douglas County Parks and Recreation, died Sept. 18 at age 90.
Fite’s family is having a private memorial, according to his obituary. A public service to honor Fite will be livestreamed Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at www.facebook.com/Rosehaven
Memorial.
Tracie Ivey worked in parks and recreation in Douglasville and Douglas County for more than three decades. Ivey left Douglas County Parks and Recreation earlier this week to become Villa Rica Parks and Recreation director.
Ivey called Fite a “pioneer” who helped build parks and provide for the kids of Douglas County over his long tenure. She said Fite gave her her first job.
“Sarge had a lot to do with recreation in this community and with giving kids a place to play,” Ivey said. “I think the strongest suit that that man had, at least for me being a female in the field, was giving me a chance — giving a female a chance back in the day. It’s a little more commonplace now.
“I have been in that field. I have never left it. This will be my 33rd year. That to me is what stands out the most. He was just a good man. A father figure to many, many people. Employees, friends, ballplayers. He coached ball. He played ball. He was a scout I think for the Red Sox. He just was an amazing man.”
Fite’s baseball career included playing professional baseball in the U.S., and Italy, and serving as a major league umpire and professional scout. He also loved hunting and fishing, according to his obituary.
He was a “storyteller extraordinaire” and “there was always a funny story to be told,” his obituary reads.
Fite was born in the small town of Tennga in the north Georgia mountains, according to his obituary. He developed his love of sports and the outdoors that remained a lifelong passion at an early age.
He joined the Marine Corps in 1948 and met his wife Doris Marie “Woodie” Wood soon thereafter, according to his obituary. He served in the Korean War and was in the military for 21 years.
When he retired from the military, he moved to Douglas County to serve as director of parks and recreation.
His wife, Woodie, became programs director at the parks and recreation department and “was the driving force to integrate the senior citizens community of Douglas County,” Fite’s obituary reads.
The Woodie Fite Senior Center in Douglasville is named in honor of her.
In lieu of flowers, Fite’s family has asked that donations be made to the Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Rd., Douglasville, GA 30134 or 678-626-5630.
