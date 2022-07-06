A Florida man has been charged with causing $35,000 worth of damage to several vehicles and property damage at a Thornton Road dealership.
Germalon Gordon, 47, was charged with three counts of second degree criminal damage to property, four counts of failure to report accident and reckless driving for a June 10 incident at the Lithia Springs Ford dealership.
According to an arrest warrant, Gordon used a 2022 Volvo Road Tractor to damage several parked vehicles and property around 10 p.m. on June 10.
The incident resulted in $15,536.94 of damage to several vehicles at the dealership.
Gordon allegedly drove through a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 causing $7,383.67 worth of damage, according to an arrest warrant.
A 2018 Toyota Corolla received $7,241.81 of damage, according to a warrant.
Gordon is also charged with striking a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 causing damage, a warrant stated.
Gordon was arrested on June 30 and released on a $40,000 bond on July 1.
