Three Florida men have been indicted on second degree forgery changes for possessing a little over $700 in counterfeit bills.
Roderick Jordan, 27, Jatarie Adams, 22, and Julien Clement, 25, were indicted on Feb. 4 by a Douglas County grand jury.
The grand jury returned true bills of indictment in 12 criminal cases, which also included a first degree burglary charge by a teenager from Alabama.
Jordan, Adams and Clement were arrested on Nov. 18 around noon at the Shell Gas Station on Fairburn Road.
Police found $340 in counterfeit bills inside the suspects car, according to an arrest warrant.
Adams had a second degree forgery warrant, a felony, for possessing $150 in counterfeit bills (three $50 bills).
Jordan is accused of having $340 in counterfeit bills under the driver seat, according an arrest warrant.
Clement is accused of having $220 of counterfeit money in the vehicle’s center console, according to the felony warrant.
Clement was also indicted on a theft by receiving property stolen in another state, according to the indictment.
According to an arrest warrant, Clement had a 2017 Mercedes Benz that has been reported stolen in Florida.
Clement and Jordan were also indicted on possession of marijuana charges.
Jordan was denied bond and remains in the county jail, according to jail records.
Clement posted a $30,000 bond on Dec. 21 and Adams is free on a $15,000 posted on Jan. 6, according to jail records.
Other indictments include:
• James Parker, Michael Griffin, and Cassidy Taylor; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Patrick Evans, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Julien Clement, Jatarie Adams, and Roderick Jordan; theft by receiving stolen property in another state, second degree forgery and possession of marijuana.
• Christopher Brown, Kamile Brown, and Jaylan Johnson; second degree criminal damage to property.
• Angie Martinez-Urbina; trafficking meth or amphetamine.
• Domonique Flowers; battery, family violence.
• Jasmine Smith; first degree cruelty to children.
• Bradley Wilson; aggravated assault — family violence and interference with government property.
• Benjamin Hand; first degree burglary.
• Mickela Ibraham-Bragg; aggravated assault — family violence.
