North pic

Trent North, Douglas County School System superintendent, was recently named one of four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year. North, who began his tenure with DCSS in 2017, leads the state's 17th largest school district and oversees 35 schools, 3,500 employees, and 26,000 students.

 UWG/Special

Growing up in Carrollton, University of West Georgia alumnus Trent North ’91 ’97 learned the value of hard work at an early age. That ingrained discipline has taken him far — from serving as the city school district’s first Black principal to being named Georgia Superintendent of the Year and one of four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year.

“The obstacles I faced seemed insurmountable at times,” recalled North, who now serves as superintendent for the Douglas County School System and is currently enrolled in the College of Education’s doctoral program in school improvement. “However, they validated my experience even more and solidified the importance of always putting students first. It underscores the importance of retaining a can-do attitude and implementing a powerful servant and adaptive leadership style.”

