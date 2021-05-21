Food Truck Mondays is returning to Douglasville.
The popular downtown event was canceled last year because the pandemic prevented most in-person events from taking place.
This year’s events will offer two lunch time slots on June 7 and June 21 while there will be two evening events on June 14 and June 28.
The June 7 and 21 events will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. while the June 14 and 28 events will take place from 5-8 p.m.
Vendors will vary week to week, according to city officials. The weekly event is sponsored by Main Street Douglasville.
Each of the events will take place in the parking lot of the old Douglasville Police Department at the corner of Church Street and Bowden Street.
“Main Street Douglasville is very excited to bring back the Food Truck Monday series this year,” said Brian Watts, Main Street coordinator. “After a year of not being about to gather in person, we are ready to invite and encourage people to come downtown and enjoy our summer series.”
Vendors and menus will be posted each week on the city of Douglasville’s Facebook page, according to the city’s Community Relations Director Jason Post.
“Food Truck Mondays has always been a very popular series in the community and we are excited to be able to safely bring it back this year,” Post said. “This will kick-off our Summer Series of events hosted by The Douglasville Main Street Program including Wellness Wednesdays and Saturday Pop-Up Shops.”
Like in the past, the event will feature over 10 gourmet trucks, in addition to other attractions like a live DJ for the event.
For more information regarding Food Truck Mondays or the Main Street Program, contact Watts at wattsb@douglasvillega.gov or 678-449-3198.
To stay updated on Main Street Douglasville’s upcoming events, check out the city’s Facebook page.
