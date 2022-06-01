The Southern Conservation Trust, a Georgia-based land conservation organization working to protect vital habitats and natural resources, announced last week that they have officially protected the former Bear Creek Golf Course, a 390-acre property in Douglas County.
In 2003, the Bear Creek Golf Course shut its doors and the “breathtaking property” was left unmanaged for 14-plus years, according to a May 23 release from Katie Pace Quattlebaum, executive director of the Southern Conservation Trust.
In 2017, the Southern Conservation Trust took ownership of the property and “fell in love with its unique features of beaver ponds, wetlands, significant elevation changes, miles of high-quality streams, and with its diverse wildlife population,” she said.
“As a land conservancy, it is an honor to own a local property of this quality, but we wanted to take that a step further and ensure that it could never be developed outside of a public nature preserve,” Quattlebaum said. “Conserving this land protects wildlife habitat and water resources for the local community and, we also hope, will very soon provide public access to Douglas County residents to enjoy this breathtaking preserve, as well.”
Multiple partners were involved in the protection of this failed golf course, including Douglas County, Piedmont Private Equity, Rooker Development, and the Georgia Piedmont Land Trust (GPLT) which now holds the conservation easement on the property.
GPLT Executive Director Carol Hassell said, “Protecting natural lands such as this property is more critical than ever as the pace of development accelerates in the Atlanta area and beyond. We are proud to be a partner in this important conservation effort.”
The Southern Conservation Trust is currently developing its plan for the property, which is set to include 5-plus miles of hiking trails, as well as opportunities for birdwatching, fishing, and environmental education.
More information can be found on the project and ways to support it at www.sctlandtrust.org/little-bear-creek-area.
