A former Winston youth baseball coach was convicted on several counts of child pornography charges in one of the first felony jury trials held in a year.
Bryan Edward Holloway, 48, was convicted on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
The charges stem from Holloway’s possession of hundreds of pictures and videos of children being sexually abused, with some as young as infants, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.
“These children are victims of horrific abuse, who are targeted for their vulnerability,” said Douglas County Assistant District Rachel D. Ackley, who prosecuted the case. “Possession and sharing of material depicting this abuse only increases demand for it to be made in the first place and risks future children falling into the hands of predators who make and distribute it.”
It was a partnered effort from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, GBI and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that worked on the case in February 2018.
The law enforcement agencies were looking to crack down on people that distributed level nine child sexual abuse material. A level nine offense is considered the highest, which usually involves infants and toddlers being sexually abused.
There was evidence that on Dec. 29, 2017, that tracked Holloway’s IP address to 47 uploaded videos portraying toddlers being sexually abused, according to the district attorney’s office.
On Dec. 31, 2017, there were additional videos of sexual abuse uploaded from an IP address belonging to Holloway’s best-friend, whose home he was watching while the friend was out of town, according to the district attorney’s office.
According to the release, a search warrant on Holloway’s cellphone revealed hundreds of images of children, some as young as infants, being sexually abused.
Holloway had a search history on his internet that was “almost exclusively made up of terms aimed at finding child sexual abuse material” the released stated.
“We are grateful for the hard work our law enforcement partners put in to secure this conviction, and to the jurors themselves who served their community despite concerns about the Covid 19 pandemic and who had to view the deeply disturbing evidence in this case,” District Attorney E. Dalia Racine said. “While some may minimize the impact of possessing child pornography, the reality is that these abused children continue to be victimized whenever an image is shared or downloaded. The conviction in this case is just one step to securing justice for the children depicted in these images and videos.”
Sentencing is set for April 26 in Judge Beau McClain’s courtroom. Holloway faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 480 years.
