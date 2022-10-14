ATLANTA — State Sen. Tyler Harper, the Republican nominee for Georgia agriculture commissioner, has picked up an endorsement from a prominent Democrat.
Former Gov. Roy Barnes threw his backing Thursday behind the seventh-generation farmer and small business owner from Ocilla.
“Tyler has a proven track record of delivering results for Georgia families and communities,” Barnes said in a prepared statement. “Tyler will use his background and experience to fight for our farmers, producers, and consumers across Georgia and advance our state’s No.-1 industry.”
“Even though Governor Barnes and I may not see eye to eye on every policy position, I look forward to our continued work together to ensure the Georgia agriculture industry is successful,” Harper added.
Harper was elected to the Georgia Senate a decade ago and chairs the chamber’s Natural Resources and the Environment Committee.
He entered the race for agriculture commissioner when incumbent Republican Gary Black announced he was leaving the post to run for the U.S. Senate. Harper won the GOP nomination last May unopposed.
Harper is being opposed in the Nov. 8 general election by Democrat Nakita Hemingway, a cut-flower farmer from Dacula.
