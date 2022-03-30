A former Douglas County sheriff’s deputy is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate.
Austin Cole Sluder, 27, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) brought sexual assault and violation of oath charges.
Seven days after being sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 2021, the DCSO received a complaint from a female inmate against Sluder, who was assigned to the jail.
The complaint, on Sept. 20, 2021, accused Sluder, a Douglasville resident, of using his cellphone to take nude photos of the inmate in her cell in July of 2021 just after he began his basic law enforcement mandate, according to a DCSO news release.
According to the DCSO, the complaint was turned over to the Office of Professional Standards (OPS) for investigation.
The OPS investigation concluded that Sluder took his cell phone into the inmate’s cell, but could not determine if he used it to photograph the inmate.
Sluder was dismissed from employment while under probationary status on Oct. 20, 2021.
After the dismissal, another inmate came forward alleging that Sluder forced her to perform oral sex on him while she was in custody.
Pounds requested the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation into the incident.
DCSO turned over documents and video surveillance to the GBI for its investigation.
The DCSO was not involved in the criminal investigation, according to a news release.
During a court appearance Wednesday morning before Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp, Sluder received a $200,000 bond and will be required to wear a tracking device upon his release.
He remained in jail late Wednesday evening according to jail records.
Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
“I’ve said this before, and I’m going to say it again,” Pounds said. “As long as you follow the law and my policy, I will back you 110%; however, if you step outside the law or the policy you are on your own. If you violate the law, you, like everyone else will have to suffer the consequences of your actions.”
