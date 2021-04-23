A former Douglas County Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) admitted to taking prescription opioids from a patient’s house earlier this year, an internal affairs investigation revealed.
Trenton Whitfield admitted to an investigator that he “removed the pill bottle from the coffee table” while on a call and placed it in his pocket, according to the investigation report obtained by the Sentinel via an open records request.
Whitfield was placed on unpaid administrative leave while the investigation was ongoing, but has since resigned, Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette confirmed.
Jolivette said the investigation is closed and no charges are expected to be filed by the department.
The incident happened on Jan. 13 when Whitfield and another employee were dispatched on a call.
An incident report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows that on Jan. 13, a patient was transported to Wellstar Douglas Hospital for a medical issue, and was released on the same day.
When the patient returned home, she told a sheriff’s deputy that she couldn’t find her bottle of prescribed oxycodone, which contained about 100 pills, according to the report from the sheriff’s office.
In the fire department’s report, Whitfield admitted he ingested all the pills in the bottle and had none remaining. Whitfield put the pill count at 50, the internal reported stated.
The report concluded that “the evidence points to his involvement, heavily supported by his own, however forced, admission of theft, lying and concealment of multiple criminal acts, not to mention several Douglas County policy violations.”
During an interview with an investigator, he admitted to being arrested on Nov. 7 2020, in Haralson County on DUI charges, according to the report.
The fire department was never notified of the arrest prior to his admission on Jan. 26, 2021, according to the internal investigation.
During the patient’s interview with the investigator, she recalled two “young good-looking males” being on the call. She stated that all her medication was on the “coffee table in front of the couch” while the EMT workers did an assessment, the internal report stated.
The patient told the investigator that “she recalled one medic pick up a pill bottle but can’t recall which person it was, or which medication,” the internal report stated.
Whitfield was asked during a polygraph examination at the sheriff’s office if he “took the pills, or knew who did,” according to the report.
“According to Trenton’s answers, a significant response, or deception, was noted,” the report states.
When Whitfield was first interviewed by the investigator on Jan. 22, he said “no medications or belongings were transported with the patient,” when she was taken to the hospital.
In a DCSO report, the patient said no other items were taken from her home.
The sheriff’s deputy called the emergency room at the hospital to see if the medication was left there and was told by a nurse it was not at the hospital, according to the report. He also called the CVS pharmacy on Highway 5 to verify that the prescription was filled. The deputy wrote in the incident report that the prescription was filled at the pharmacy on Jan. 8.
The victim stated she had “searched all over the house and her car” and could not find the medication, which she takes four times a day, according to the report
The incident happened before Jolivette began as head of the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.