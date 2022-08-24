Sandra Deal

Former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal reads to students at Burnett Elementary in Douglasville during a visit in 2015 for Read Across Georgia Month. Deal died Tuesday at the age of 80.

 Laura Corley/Sentinel File Photo

Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal is being remembered as a champion of literacy.

Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest from breast cancer that had metastasized into brain cancer with her husband of 56 years and family at her side. She was 80.

