A former Douglas County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer has been indicted by a grand jury for having sexual contact with a male inmate at the county jail.
The charges against 32-year-old Leigh Lewis of Rockmart were among the 49 criminal cases indicted by the grand jury on July 12.
Lewis was indicted for sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree and violation of oath of public officer.
The alleged incidents involving Lewis and an inmate took place between June 1, 2022, and July 7, 2022.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a release about the arrest of Lewis last July.
Sheriff Tim Pounds received a letter from an inmate accusing Lewis of having a sexual relationship with another inmate, according to the DCSO press release last year.
An investigator used video of the inmate’s unit, which corroborated the accusations.
During an interview, Lewis admitted to kissing and performing “oral sodomy” on a 22-year-old inmate, according to the release.
Lewis had worked for the DCSO for little over a year. She initially started as a dispatcher before transferring to the jail division, according to the news release.
Lewis posted a $30,000 bond after going before Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell last July.
In another case, Harold Winston Meeks Jr., 39, of Douglasville, was indicted on six counts, including two counts of aggravated child molestation and four counts of child molestation.
Meeks is accused of committing a host of sex crimes against a child under the age of 16. The alleged crimes took place between June 1, 2016, and July 31, 2016, according to the indictments.
Meeks was granted a $40,000 bond on May 8, 2023, with the condition that he not have any conduct with the alleged victim.
Also indicted was Robert Wilson Howard, 67, of Douglasville. Howard was indicted on two counts of sexual exploitation of children.
According to the indictments, Howard is accused of possessing and distributing sexually explicit material showing an adult having sex with a child.
Howard remained in jail without bond as of Monday, according to county records.
Other cases indicted July 12 by the grand jury included:
• Faithe Mcghee-Billups and Jimmy Lamar Billups, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Darionne Walker, on charges of Interference with Government Property, etc.
• Shae Lea Elliot, on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
• Gary Link, on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, etc.
• Chozen Dontez Weekes, on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children, etc.
• Tiffany Ramos, on charges of Public Assistance Fraud, etc.
• Jeremiah Smith, on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police, etc.
• Nathaniel Dewayne Riddle, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Antawn James Mccant, on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, etc.
• Terry Howard, on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
• Jeremy Watson, on charges of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, etc.
• Rome Chuck Emenalo, on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, etc.
• Ebony Marshall-Jones-Green, on charges of Robbery by Sudden Snatching, etc.
• Wayne Valente Gore, on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, etc.
• Larissa Strawn, on charges of Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person, or resident, etc.
• Caligula Lekon Williams, Jr., on charges of Possession of Marijuana more than an Ounce, etc.
• Myron Randell Thoms, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Jarvis Lee, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Andreca Mcglocton, on charges of Terroristic Threats, etc.
• Cory Lamont Logan, on charges of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, etc.
• Cory Lamont Logan, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Daniel Rosser, on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Corey Lester, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Dave Andy Quashie, Jr., on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, etc.
• Kerry Mark Mcclendon, on charges of Criminal Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark, etc.
• Davarius Martez Mcclure, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Melanie Kathleen Palm, on charges of Aggravated Battery Family Violence, etc.
• George Jones, III, on charges of Aggravated Assault, Family Violence, etc.
• Walter J. Johnson, Sr., on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Tyler Jared Neal Stone, on charges of Aggravated Battery, etc.
• Case Schoolcraft, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Julian Ingram and Darrell Dixon, on charges of Operating a Chop Shop, etc.
• Teddy Jeanty, on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Latara Keshon Mapp, on charges of Theft by Shoplifting, etc.
• Temecha Barnes, on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, etc.
• Cynthia Barnes, on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, etc.
• Michael Jerome Watson, on charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence, etc.
• Mickey Thomas, on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Kwesi Johnson, on charges of Criminal Damage to Property Second Degree, etc.
• Phillip Mays, on charges of Aggravated Stalking, etc. 44. Phillip Mays, on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Teresa Lynne Green, on charges of Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree, etc.
• Tybreion Carter, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Carolyn Stamey, on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Nancy Wyquisha Daniel, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Brandon Bryant, on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, etc.
