A former Lithia Springs High student was arrested for a second time for bringing a gun on school property.
Sa’mora Patterson, 17, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with possession of weapon at school function, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and criminal trespass.
Douglas County School System police were notified that a former student may have a gun at the basketball game.
Officers detained Patterson and recovered a gun, according to DCSS spokesperson Portia Lake.
Patterson was taken into custody and is now being held without bond.
The handgun, a Glock 19, was discovered in a book bag in Patterson’s possession, according to an arrest warrant.
It was later determined that the gun was reported stolen in the county, according to the theft by receiving stolen property warrant.
“After receiving the alert, officers detained the individual and recovered a gun,” a letter to parents about the incident stated. “Officers immediately removed the former student from campus. No one was injured during the incident. At no point were any students, faculty members, or guests threatened. The incident is now under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the DCSS Police Department. Together, we will work to ensure our campus remains safe and secure.”
This was the second incident involving a gun that Patterson brought on campus.
On Dec. 1, while a student at Lithia Springs High, Patterson was charged with possession of handgun-person under 18 and carry weapons-school safety zone.
According to an arrest warrant, Patterson had a handgun inside of her left front pocket.
Another student at the school reported to school administrators that Patterson had a gun on campus.
Patterson admitted to the DCSS officer she had a gun when questioned, according to the search warrant.
DCSS officials say it was an isolated incident and that no students or staff were harmed or threatened.
