Former New Mountain Top pastor dies at 91

The Winston community lost one of its brightest stars late last week.
Since the early 1960s, the Rev. Forrest James Saffo had been a central figure in hundreds of church and family events at New Mountain Top Baptist Church — and in the Winston religious community in general.
Saffo died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at age 91, leaving behind a grieving congregation and a very large extended family. He served as the pastor until his retirement in 2004.
Saffo and his wife, the late Sallie Barlow Saffo, often drove from their home in Hapeville and eventually became part of the fabric of Winston while he performed his pastoral obligations. He was 33 when he was chosen to lead the congregation of New Mountain Top, located on Conners Road in Winston.
The Saffos came to the area to lead a church with about 100 members.
“We had a wood burning stove for our heat,” said Dorothy Danley Sparks, a longtime member of New Mountain Top Baptist.
She said he became pastor in June of 1963.
“He and his lovely wife had been married about 10 or 12 years, but didn’t have any children. After being there four years, they were blessed with their first son,” Sparks said.
They would later add another son and daughter to their family.
With prominent Douglas County names like the Sparks, Polk, Zachery, Danley, McLarty, Bonner, Williams and Wilkins families — Saffo would pretty much become a part of ALL of those families with his kind heart and wise words.
Saffo became a spiritual leader to many and an icon in the small Winston community.
He served as moderator of the Friendship Missionary Association for many years and forged relationships with other local churches, becoming a mentor and role model to many of the ministers who led various churches in the west Georgia area.
New Mountain Baptist Church grew to well over 600 members under his leadership. Saffo led thousands of souls to Christ, counseling hundreds of individuals and couples while also performing baptisms, marriage ceremonies and funerals for his sheep.
He will be missed by many.
Pastor and Mrs. Saffo had three children — George (Melody), James (Tammy) and Stephanie (James) Bronner — who bore them 13 grandchildren.
A moving line public viewing will take place Friday, Feb. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (with the times strictly enforced) at New Mountain Top Baptist Church, 7822 Conners Road, Winston.
Due to pandemic protocols, the Celebration of Life service is restricted to family members only.
The public may view the livestream of the funeral service at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 5 via ForrestSaffo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.