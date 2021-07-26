A Douglasville man remains behind bars after being accused of making a fraudulent attempt to obtain more than $70,000 from a wholesale store in Douglas County.
Erwin Adras, 32, is accused of using Sam’s Club customers’ memberships for obtaining fraudulent refunds on merchandise at the Concourse Parkway store.
Adras is a former employee at the store, according to an arrest warrant.
From Oct. 11, 2019 until Dec. 26, 2020, he is accused of taking $73,162.51 in fraudulent refunds, an arrest warrant stated.
Adras faces eight counts of identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, criminal receipt of goods or services fraudulently obtained and fraudulent attempt to obtain refunds.
Adras selected various merchandise to return back to his bank card using the accounts of members, according to an arrest warrant.
He received an amount of more than $70,000 by making fraudulent refund overrides on the merchandise, an arrest warrant stated.
Adras was arrested on July 14, and was released on $19,999.98 bond on July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.