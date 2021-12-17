Former professional soccer star Greg Garza told Douglas County Chamber members that a willingness to learn and “hear from others” creates better leaders.
Garza spoke at the Chamber’s Best in Business Luncheon on Wednesday at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The luncheon, which was sponsored by Google, was the
last of the year put on by the Chamber.
Attendees at the event were treated to an intimate dialogue focused on Garza’s leadership journey and his latest venture as the co-founder of Beyond Goals Mentoring.
“You have open ears and eyes,” Garza said. “In my opinion, no one is a born leader. Leaders are created by learning through others.”
The dialogue was facilitated by Jason Carmichael, director of athletics at the University of West Georgia.
Garza played for Atlanta United and helped lead the team to the 2018 MLS Cup. He made the league’s all-star team in 2017.
He currently focuses on working with young athletes through his Beyond Goals Mentoring company.
Garza discussed the topic of mental health, which has been prevalent in both professional and amateur athletes.
“It is all about connections,” Garza said. “We teach the athletes to focus on the positives rather than the negatives. We are so passionate in what we do. We want to see kids develop.”
Garza said the next step for the company is to land sponsors to reach youth who may not be able to afford their services.
“We speak to troubled children,” Garza said. “For many of them the way out is a ball.”
Garza spoke about the role soccer played in helping develop his outlook on life, especially at a young age.
He left home at the age 12 and moved to Brazil to pursue his passion for soccer.
“I had the right mentors,” Garza said. “The key for me was paying attention to what people were trying to teach me. I learned about several different cultures
at a young age. Without all my life journeys, I don’t think
I would be the person or player that I developed into.”
Garza encouraged others to follow their dreams.
“I was that average American kid whose family allowed me to follow my dreams,” Garza said. “There are so many critical components to being successful. I feel consistency is the
key to playing at a
high level. You have to have a consistent mindset to deal with adversity.”
