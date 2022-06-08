Foundation surprises veteran with furnished home

Eric and Ashley Bishop finally have a place they can call home.
A little after 11 a.m. Saturday, the couple walked into their new home courtesy of the Operation Not Forgotten Foundation.
The organization, which focuses on mental health for veterans, helps military veterans get established.
Although the couple has witnessed the renovation of the basement apart at the foundation’s headquarters on Shallow Wood Lane, there was a big surprise awaiting them on the inside.
For weeks, Steve Schiffman, the founder of the organization didn’t allow the couple and their two kids on the inside.
When they walked through the door, they found a fully-furnished apartment that was ready to move in.
Ashley started crying when she walked through the door as she was hugged by her daughter.
“I’m speechless,” Eric said.
“This is more than I could ever image,” Ashley said as she wiped tears from her eyes.
Woodstock Furniture and its employees are responsible for $7,000 worth of furniture in the home.
Home Depot and West Metro Church also played a big part in turning the renovated basement into livable space for the two Alexander High graduates.
“This is a project that God has put together,” said West Metro Church pastor Steve Brown, who did a dedication prayer. “Thank you for the vision you planted in Steve’s heart.”
The project took a little over three years because of COVID restrictions.
Tim Ramirez, Community Captain for Northwest Georgia Home Depot Foundation, said it was well worth the wait.
Aside from the water damage from flooding, the workers had a mold issue to resolve.
“This was particularly a rebuild,” Schiffman said. “We had some wonderful gifts from a lot of people. There were a lot of people that gave their time for this to happen.”
Ramirez said it is a way to serve those that have served.
“It is an amazing feeling having the ability to give back to our veterans,” Ramirez said. “This just warms your heart.”
The couple has been married for seven years. Eric has served six years in the National Guard and three years reserve duty.
“Words can’t describe how good this feels,” Eric said. “I’m in awe of this.”
Eric said he ‘figured something was up’ when they weren’t allowed to see the inside of the home for a few weeks.
“We helped with the remodel,” Eric said. “It makes you feel good to help in this project.”
