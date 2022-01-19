Douglasville Police have arrested four suspects in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead at a New Year’s Eve party.
Jhabre “Mike” Wilson, 17, who faces murder and other charges, including gang activity, had been on the run. But police announced Wednesday night that Wilson had been apprehended.
Police Chief Gary Sparks announced the arrests of three other suspects in the early morning shooting that killed a Douglas County High student.
The name of the victim still has not been released by police.
During a Tuesday morning press conference at police headquarters, Sparks announced that Davion White, 20, was arrested in Oklahoma and charged with murder, aggravated assault, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act, and various weapon offenses.
Two female teenagers — Zorree Peeples, 18, and Karea Cowvins, 17 — have been charged with aggravated assault — party to a crime.
Sparks said that Wilson and White are both members of gangs in Cobb County.
White, Peeples and Cowvins remain in jail without bond.
According to police, on New Year’s Eve, about 70-100 people, mostly teenagers, gathered at a house on Deering Court that was rented for a party.
Sparks said word of the party, including information that alcohol and drugs were involved, spread on social media.
According to an arrest warrant, Cowvins introduced Peeples to White and Wilson.
At some point, the four suspects from Cobb County, arrived at the party in a vehicle driven by Peeples, Sparks said.
After staying at the party for some time, the four suspects began to drive away, according to Sparks. At least two people in the car were armed and began shooting back towards the direction of the party, according to Sparks.
One of the bullets struck and killed the 15-year-old victim, according to Sparks.
“They killed the body, but they can’t kill the spirit,” Sparks said.
“Coffins were not meant to be filled by our children,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We must find a way to break this vicious cycle that is taking our kids in our community and countless others. We can no longer pass this off as someone else’s problem. We must come together as a community and address the root causes of these issues.”
Sparks said more changes are possible including those against other individuals who attempted to aid the suspects in their flight from custody, conceal evidence, and those who committed any criminal acts related to the rental of the house and organizing of the party.
“As for the tragic loss of life, we will be sure to make a careful review of this case once the Douglasville Police Department has concluded their investigation and turned their case file over to our office,” Racine said. “We will relentlessly uphold our duty to seek justice.”
The victim’s family issued a statement through a spokesperson at the press conference.
“Never in our wildest dreams did we think there would come a day that we would be faced with the devastation of the murder of our son and brother,” said family spokesman Maxwell Billieon. “It is something that no parent or sibling should ever have to endure. Our baby boy is gone, and there is nothing that can change that. We hope that this senseless act of gun violence can serve as the defining moment of change in your lives. Because of your decision to unlawfully carry and illegally shoot a firearm on New Year’s Eve 2021, you will forever be connected to us.”
