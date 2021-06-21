Four Douglasville City Council seats are up this year. City races are nonpartisan. Qualifying is in August for the Nov. 2 general election.
The four seats and incumbents are Ward 1 Terry Miller, Ward 2 Post 2 Nycole Miller, Ward 3 Post 1 LaShun Burr Danley and Ward 3 Post 2 Sam Davis.
Terry Miller has announced on Facebook that he is seeking re-election. He will face at least one challenger, with William Golden recently declaring his intent to run for the Ward 1 seat.
Golden announced his plans to run against Miller for city council on Facebook.
From the DC Citizens United Group’s Facebook page, Golden posted several comments earlier this month largely aimed at managing growth and curbing new development.
“It’s not hard to see the number of retail and warehouse facilities that have sprouted up in Douglasville/Douglas County over the past years. Just take a nice casual drive down Riverside Parkway, Bright Star Road — or heaven forbid you try to get through the Hwy 5/Douglas Blvd intersection in a timely manner. Douglasville has been growing very quickly. Sadly, we’ve been building to accommodate, rather than using what we have. When driving through Douglasville, would you rather see older buildings be updated and used, or more construction of buildings that will likely eventually be abandoned too?”
Golden says he understands “that this will be a controversial topic” but says he wants to open the discussion to the entire community.
“I’m not against growing Douglasville. I want to grow Douglasville in a way that makes people want to come visit, shop, and join in our local events. We also want people to be excited about Douglasville and start their families here. Not drive through while looking at a bunch of abandoned retail buildings or rundown apartment complexes,” he said.
Golden said the dormant building inventory should be utilized before adding anything new to it.
“Over the next five days I’ll be sharing one reason per day as to why I think a 5-year Moratorium on new retail and warehouse construction is needed in Douglasville. I would love feedback. As a community we need to know the direction our city/county is growing,” he said. “Our current leaders don’t seem to want to have this discussion. So I think it’s all that more important,” Golden said.
Golden has lived in Douglasville since 1987 and is a 1992 graduate of Alexander High School. He has been a paramedic since 1997. He and his wife have been married for 27 years and have four children and eight grandchildren.
Miller, contacted by phone, confirmed his plans to run and his reasons for seeking reelection.
“It’s an exciting time right now. We have a lot of things going on,” Miller said.
“Experience is key at the local level and it’s not enough to observe and criticize, he said. “To make it work you have to ‘do’ and get active in the community,” he said. “Otherwise you’re just a complainer.”
Miller referenced the downtown master plan, and the Highway 5 Corridor master plan.
“It’s important to have someone on the city council with my experience. I served two terms and knowing that there are a lot of complex issues that we have to deal with, it’s really not something you learn as you go. The other important thing is that it’s important that you have someone who’s capable of working with the mayor and other members of the city council, you can’t do things by yourself on the city council; you have to work with other people. If not, you’ll find yourself on the losing end of a lot of 6-1 votes, if that’s the attitude you take,” Miller said.
Miller said he’s got the experience of knowing how things work and how to work within the city council.
“You can’t just wave a magic wand and get things done; it doesn’t work like that. You have to work with people to find a consensus,” he said.
Miller, an architect by trade, says that the design is the most important aspect of a project and he tends to extend that perspective to council matters, as well.
“If something isn’t designed right it’s not going to work. Then you’ve wasted a lot of money, time, and effort. So I concern myself with being a watchdog with the city, emphasizing and pushing developers to do things the right way. Not just the aesthetics or how something looks, but where it’s located, where the building is positioned within the lot, or how it relates to the city and the neighborhood around it. All those issues are important and they come into play, and that fits perfectly with being an architect. We are problem solvers,” he said.
Miller also commented on the impact of the Town Green project on Douglasville.
“That’s going to be a game-changer for the downtown. I was involved in the study committee, and helped coalesce the ideas that went into the design and helped pick the designer and the developer. So, I’ve been involved since the beginning and I’m very excited and proud of that,” he said.
Miller says it will change the way people think of downtown.
“It’s also going to bring high-end housing into downtown and it’s going to be a major greenspace and entertainment center for the downtown,” he said.
Miller said the council will also focus on how to help Arbor Place Mall. The trend toward e-commerce is reducing foot traffic to malls and turning some into retail wastelands.
“We’ve reached out to the mall. They’ve got some challenges just like malls all over the country,” he said.
Miller re-emphasized his belief in what it takes to succeed in public service.
“You have to understand, it’s not about you. That’s one of the things that a lot of people get lost in when they get into office, or they don’t have it to begin with. It takes a lot of empathy, there are a lot of egos in this business and that’s unfortunate. You have to put that aside and stop thinking you’ve got all these great ideas and I’m going to make everything change. [Sometimes] other people have got some good ideas too — and you realize that you can latch onto them and help make them happen,” he said.
“It’s amazing how much you can get done in politics if you’re willing to give somebody else credit for it,” Miller said.
Miller, who owns a Douglasville architectural firm, has lived in Georgia since 1997 and Douglasville since 1998, according to a bio for a past campaign. He served one term on the city council from 2007 to 2011 and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2011 and 2015. He was elected for his current tenure in 2017. He is also mayor pro-tem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.