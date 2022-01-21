A teenager wanted for murder in the death of a 15-year-old at a New Year’s Eve party has been arrested.
Jhabre ‘Mike’ Wilson, 17, turned himself into police Wednesday afternoon.
Three other suspects in the murder of the Douglas County teen were arrested on Jan. 11 after detectives received severals leads in the case.
The name of the victim still has not been released by the DPD.
During a Tuesday morning press conference at police headquarters, Police Chief Gary Sparks announced that Davion White, 20, was arrested in Oklahoma and charged with murder, aggravated assault, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act, and various weapon offenses.
Two female teenagers — Zorree Peeples, 18, and Karea Cowvins, 17 — have been charged with aggravated assault — party to a crime.
All four are charged with street gang violation.
White is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
On Wednesday, Peeples and Cowvins were denied bond.
According to police, on New Year’s Eve, about 70-100 people, mostly teenagers, gathered at a house on Deering Court that was rented for a party.
Sparks said word of the party, which included information that alcohol and drugs were involved, spread on social media.
According to an arrest warrant, Cowvins introduced Peeples to White and Wilson.
At some point, the four suspects from Cobb County, arrived at the party in a vehicle driven by Peoples.
After staying at the party for some time, the four suspects began to drive away. At least two people in the car were armed and began shooting back towards the direction of the party, according to Sparks.
One of the bullets struck and killed the 15-year-old victim, according to Sparks.
Sparks said more changes are possible including individuals who attempted to conceal evidence, or those who committed any criminal acts related to the rental of the house and organizing of the party.
“As for the tragic loss of life, we will be sure to make a careful review of this case once the Douglasville Police Department has concluded their investigation and turned their case file over to our office,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We will relentlessly uphold our duty to seek justice.”
