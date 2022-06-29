The route for Douglasville’s Fourth of July Parade on Monday will be a little different this year due to construction in the downtown area.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4 at its regular spot at Church Street and Fairburn Road, the police department announced in a social media post Wednesday.
The parade will continue west on Church Street as usual until it gets to Club Drive at the armory.
Instead of continuing along Church to Rose Avenue like in years past, this year the parade will go south on Club Drive down to Selman Drive, where it will end.
“Those of you who normally watch from the area of the old jail, Rosehaven, and Rose Avenue will not be on the route this year so plan accordingly,” the police department said.
The change this year is due to construction on the new Town Green and amphitheater at the old jail site. Work at the site has resulted in detours in the area around Church Street from Club Drive to Rose Avenue.
Once the parade ends Monday, the festivities will move to Hunter Park at 11 a.m., with American Legion Post No. 145 selling barbecue plates in addition to activities such as a bounce house and face painting planned for kids.
Arbor Place Mall is hosting a ‘Big Band 4th of July Celebration’ from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, with the city’s fireworks show set to start at dark.
