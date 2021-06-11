Foxhall officials reveal some of amenities during ribbon-cutting ceremony

Calling it a ‘long time coming’, county business leaders and Foxhall Resort developers finally cut the ribbon to signify that the sprawling facility is now open.
After Douglas County Chamber of Commerce president Sara Ray and Foxhall president Harrison Merrill Jr. remarks at the ‘A Taste of Foxhall’ event Thursday morning, a ceremony ribbon-cutting was done.
Invited guest were able to tour the facilities that sits on 1,100 acres off of Capps Ferry Road in south Douglas.
“Twelve years ago, there was a lot of dirt out here,” Ray said. “This has been a long time coming.”
Merrill echoed Ray’ remarks.
“The Chamber has done so much,” Merrill said. “We went from selling a piece of dirt to this. This was our vision. This clubhouse is the core for the resort. We had a dream in what some people didn’t believe in.”
The first phase of the project is complete with a clubhouse and adjacent lodging.
The real estate team has started sell on lots starting at $150,000 for single-family homes. The property has several amenities including 26 lakes.
While there has been some controversy surrounding the facility as Merrill is seeking a new financial commitment from the county as talks has begin about Foxhall seeking annexation into south Fulton county.
However, Thursday was about showcasing the facility county leaders, potential buyers and real estate agents.
“This is exciting for the county and the southwest side of the metro area,” said Chris Humphrey, executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County. “It certainly retains it rural type atmosphere with some great amenities. This is what people are looking for.”
There is also a proposed 255-room Western hotel on the plans alone with a conference center.
Real estate broker, Erika Wilson-Radney of Enclave Realty, sees a lot of potential for the development.
“Foxhall has the potential of becoming the South’s premier location for outdoor sports resort lifestyle,” said Wilson, who toured the property. “The resort’s homesites can serve as a quick get-away for city dwellers or provide a permanent vacation atmosphere for those looking for year round residency.”
In April the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the county’s Development Authority held a special called meeting to make sure they were on the same page as they fight off FoxHall’s attempt to annex into a city outside of the county.
Foxhall is trying to gain annexation into the city of Chattahoochee Hills, which is located in neighboring Fulton and Coweta counties.
The hour and 15 minute meeting gave BOC and Development Authority members to discus the proposed annexation and what the county is doing to combat the move.
“It was a very informative and important meeting,” Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, whose district encompass the resort in the south end of the county said during the meeting.
“You answered a lot of questions,” BOC chairman Romona Jackson Jones told the Development Authority at the meeting. “Right now, the board is not ready to precede with anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.