Attention all Freak-a-zoid robots: please report to the dance floor on Saturday, July 9 at The Mill amphitheater in Villa Rica.
“Freak-a-Zoid,” was one of the synth-funk hits of the 1980s generated by Midnight Star. The group, which only tours sporadically, will perform next Saturday at The Mill, located at 106 Temple Street. The rain-or shine concert begins at 7:30 p.m., when opening act All the Locals, an Atlanta quintet, takes the Thomas Dorsey stage.
Since their heyday, Midnight Star — known for other hits such as “No Parking (On the Dance Floor,)” “Midas Touch,” and “Snake in the Grass” — have brought their unique music to nostalgia lovers across America.
All the Locals is a group described as a mix of blues, neo-soul, and rock ‘n’ roll and have been heard on MTV and such shows as “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”
This will be the second summer concert conducted in Villa Rica. Although free, reserved seating close to the stage can be had through freshtix.com.
There will be food trucks at the venue and Uncorked on Main will be providing the sale of beer and wine.
Midnight Star was founded in 1976 as a party band in the style of Parliament-Funkadelic meets Earth, Wind & Fire on the campus of Kentucky State University. Two years later, they were signed by Solar Records and produced a series of albums that paved the way for future success.
Their fourth album, “No Parking on the Dance Floor,” released in 1983, took them to the top of the charts with the first single, “Freak-A-Zoid,” which went to number two, on the R&B charts and propelled the album to platinum status.
Their next album, “Planetary Invasion” was almost as big, going platinum again and making the pop Top 20 and the number one spot on the R&B charts with its first single, “Operator.”
After touring across the world, some of the band’s members broke away for their own projects. But in 2000 many of them returned for to revive their act. Since their first album “The Beginning” in 1980, the group has released eight additional albums which have produced a total of 12 singles.
Sponsors of the Villa Rica concert include Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory, the City of Villa Rica, and Main Street Villa Rica.
