Jason Milhollin, the county’s emergency management agency director, has been in contact with local agencies as the state prepares for frigid weather for the holidays.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County isn’t expected to experience a white Christmas, but forecasters are predicting a cold one.

Starting Thursday night, temperatures in the county will not rise above freezing going into Christmas Day on Sunday.

