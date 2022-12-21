Douglas County isn’t expected to experience a white Christmas, but forecasters are predicting a cold one.
Starting Thursday night, temperatures in the county will not rise above freezing going into Christmas Day on Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Douglas County isn’t expected to experience a white Christmas, but forecasters are predicting a cold one.
Starting Thursday night, temperatures in the county will not rise above freezing going into Christmas Day on Sunday.
There will be a light precipitation but not enough to stick, according to National Weather Service forecasters.
“It might be right at freezing on Sunday,” said forecaster Vaughn Smith of the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. “At the very beginning of this cold front we will have some precipitation but not enough to have an impact.”
Jason Milhollin, the county’s emergency management agency director, said the county is prepared for the upcoming cold front.
“I’ve talked with all the agencies and everyone seems to be on the same page,” Milhollin said. “The DOT has everything it needs.”
With the frigid weather, Milhollin said homeowners should make plans to bring in plants and animals and protect pipes. He also warned that individuals should protect themselves against hypothermia.
Charles Branson, the vice chairman of the Douglas County Homeless Coalition, said a warming station at Douglasville First United Methodist Church will be available starting Thursday night through next Thursday.
Branson said the plan is to have the station open as long as temperatures are below 28 degrees.
“We opened it earlier this month,” Branson said. “We need to have it because it is going to be very cold.”
Road conditions could become hazardous after the rain moves out and the freezing weather comes in overnight Thursday into Friday.
“It’s going to be freezing at night, and motorists should be aware of black ice out there,” Smith said. “With the gusty winds, we will have wind chills in single digits. People should not be outside for extended periods of time.”
Smith said they do not see any models where snow will stick in the area.
During a Wednesday morning news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he is declaring a state of emergency as the state braces for the coldest temperatures in almost five years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.