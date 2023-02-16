Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.