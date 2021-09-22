A Douglasville man who works in law enforcement has been charged with child molestation.
Ariel Vera-Gonzalez, 48, was arrested on Sept. 15 on child molestation and aggravated sexual battery charges. He has been suspended from his job as a Fulton County marshal without pay, according to an AJC report.
Vera-Gonzalez, who works as a corporal with the Fulton County Marshal’s Department, turned himself in at the Douglas County jail.
Vera-Gonzalez had a brief stint with the Douglasville Police Department in 2006 before resigning after 10 months, according to an AJC article.
The charges against Vera-Gonzalez allegedly occurred between Aug. 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2018, according to an arrest warrant.
During that time, Vera-Gonzalez is accused of agreeing to “play doctor” with the underaged victim at his residence, the warrant states.
Vera-Gonzalez is accused of touching the victim’s lower body parts, according to the warrant.
Vera-Gonzalez waived his formal arraignment on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea through his attorney, according to court documents.
He has asked for a trial by jury, according court documents.
The AJC also reports that he worked briefly with then Clark Atlanta University’s Department of Public Safety in 2007 before joining the Fulton County Marshal’s Department.
He received a promotion to corporal with the department in 2017, according to the Atlanta newspaper.
Vera-Gonzalez is being held in the jail without bond.
