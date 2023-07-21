Gable

Jim Gable, center, was given the 2023 Legacy in Business Award on Wednesday during the Douglas County Chamber’s Small Business Awards Luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center.

 DC Chamber/Special

A pillar of the Douglas County community was recognized for his many contributions during Wednesday’s Chamber Luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center.

Jim Gable was presented with the 2023 Legacy in Business Award.