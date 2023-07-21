A pillar of the Douglas County community was recognized for his many contributions during Wednesday’s Chamber Luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Jim Gable was presented with the 2023 Legacy in Business Award.
Gable called his hometown the best place in the world and told the roomful of community leaders, all standing and applauding him, that he shouldn’t be honored, but rather “I should be honoring Douglasville.”
Gable received the award as part of the Chamber’s annual Small Business Awards program in partnership with the Douglas County Sentinel and Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership. The luncheon was presented by Amazon.
Gable and his wife, Sue, founded Gable Sporting Goods on Fairburn Road in 1965.
The business celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015, and historian and former Sentinel columnist Lisa Cooper talked to Gable about the changes he’d seen in the county.
In the early days, Cooper wrote in a column, “the Gables worked 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, at least until some of his aunts gave Jimmy a bit of grief for being open on Sundays.”
Asked by the Sentinel if he thought the business would make it 50 years, Gable said, “yes” without thinking twice.
“I never thought about doing anything else, I kept on and never looked back,” Gable said eight years ago.
The business, now in its 58th year, is run by the third generation of the Gable family.
Gable was commended by his family in the nomination for the award for contributing to “multiple ministries both locally and internationally for mission trips, orphanages and assisting missionaries to spread the Gospel.”
Gable’s family also praised him for donating and sponsoring multiple teams, school events, school athletics and clubs.
“Oftentimes, his contributions have been made without public acknowledgement or banners being created because it was important to him that the entity had what they needed and not to glorify himself,” Gable’s family wrote.
The Chamber on Wednesday also recognized Douglas Dental Care, Sam & Rosco’s and Style Financial Acceptance Co. as 2023 Small Business of the Year finalists.
Douglas County Parks and Recreation was given the 2023 Health Hero Award.
Christ Cutz BBQ, Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services, Dreaming Sweets, Fire & EMS, Hall Academy of Child Growth and Development, HOTWORX, Innovative Leadership Solutions, Nancy’s Pizza and The Brookman Group were all recognized as 2023 Small Businesses to Watch.
“Our mission is to promote an inclusive business community that drives economic growth, sustainability, and innovation for a lasting positive impact in the Douglas region,” said Sara Ray, prescient and CEO of the Chamber. “Each of these businesses exemplifies our mission and I am so excited to celebrate them as we continue to showcase Douglas as the place where partnerships and businesses thrive.”
