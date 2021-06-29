A large vehicle fire shut down the Post Road westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 20 for several hours Tuesday.
An 18-wheeler hauling trash caught fire around 10:13 a.m. on the westbound ramp, according to Douglas County fire officials. Firefighters spent several hours making sure the fire was out and the Georgia Department of Transportation closed the ramp and rerouted traffic, officials said.
The ramp was opened around 3:30 p.m., according to fire department officials.
Fire department officials said that either the truck's brakes or tires were the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported by the fire department.
A fire department spokesman said the truck driver was able to disconnect the trailer before the fire department arrived.
A tow truck was dispatched to the scene to haul off the trailer once the fire was fully extinguished.
