If you’ve been in the housing market the last few months, or know someone who has, you know just how competitive and challenging it is. You may be left wondering, is it all worth it? The question doesn’t linger long when you glance at the rental market.
With interest rates at historical lows and rent at historical highs, home buying should be top-of-mind for anyone looking to stay a while or make a sound investment, according to Jennifer Garrett, a local real estate broker and 2021 President of the West Georgia Board of REALTORS®.
Garrett said that according to data found in the area Multiple Listing Service, rent in Douglas County has climbed 7.5% compared to this time last year to an average rate of $1,696 per month for a three bedroom, two bathroom home. Currently, the median sales price of a three bedroom, two bathroom home is around $240,000, Garrett said. That’s up from around $170,000 at the beginning of 2020, data from MLS shows.
Garrett said a homebuyer saves several hundred dollars a month paying a mortgage compared to renting, and that’s including the additional costs of insurance and taxes.
“Plus, you’re building equity in your home and a starting on a path to financial freedom,” said Garrett.
The West Georgia Board recently hosted a home buying workshop, thanks to the efforts of the Equal Opportunity & Diversity committee and a grant from the National Association of REALTORS®, with the initiative to continue educating and empowering future homebuyers.
“There are a lot of people out there who want to decide who can buy a home and where. That’s a decision that only you should make; one propelled by your commitment to save and accomplish your goal of homeownership. And, of course, with the advice from a good REALTOR,” Garrett said.
